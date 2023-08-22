The Defense Forces of Ukraine entered the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia

Servicemen of the 47th separate mechanized brigade entered the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia. The fighting is still going on there, and the defenders are entrenched at the boundaries they have reached.

This was reported by the press service of the brigade.

After two months of fighting, the fighters of the 47th brigade, with the support of other units, broke through the multi-echelon defense line of the Russian invaders.

First of all, the Ukrainian military began to evacuate the locals, because the Russians continue to destroy the village.

"We waited a year and a half for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We gathered things, documents and ran, throwing away those packages on the way, because life is the most valuable thing. And then these guys from the 47th brigade took us out on a tank," the locals said, calling the brigade as "American Bradley tank".

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Medics of the 47th separate mechanized brigade examined the civilians and allowed them to call their relatives.