In 2022, Russia stole 6 million tons of grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine

During 2022, Russia stole and exported almost 6 million tons of grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated in the American report on the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security.

The report provides conclusions about Russiaʼs theft of Ukrainian grain based on satellite images and data from open sources.

To transport the stolen goods, the Russian Federation used cargo ships passing through Turkey to ports in Syria, Israel, Iran, Georgia, and Lebanon.

"We cannot confirm whether buyers of Russian goods knew about the Ukrainian origin of the grain," the report noted.