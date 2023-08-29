Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements was announced in Zaporizhzhia

Forced evacuation of children was announced in five settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

Children accompanied by their parents or guardians are forcibly evacuated from the city of Hulyaipole, the village of Stepnohirsk, from the villages of Preobrazhenka, Yehorivka, and Novopavlivka, which are located near the areas of hostilities.

A total of 54 children and 67 accompanying persons (family members) are planned to be taken out. The evacuation also applies to people with limited mobility from the mentioned settlements.