HACC kept the MP from “Servant of the People” Anatolii Hunko in custody

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) kept in custody the MP from the "Servant of the People" Anatolii Hunko, who was previously exposed for taking a bribe of $85 000 for the lease of the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the court.
HACC refused the deputy to satisfy the appeal. He will be in a pre-trial detention center with an alternative bail of 30 million hryvnias. The decision takes legal effect from the moment it is announced and is not subject to appeal in the cassation procedure.
- In August 2022, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) drew up a protocol against Anatolii Hunko because of a Breguet watch worth more than $10 000, which was given to him by an assistant.
- On August 8, the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) exposed Anatolii Hunko for receiving $85 000 in bribes (this was the first tranche). He leased the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences for money. Hunek had accomplices, all of whom face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. On August 9, Hunko received suspicion. He estimated his "services" at $130 dollars per hectare of land.
- On August 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Hunko with the possibility of bail of 30 million hryvnias.