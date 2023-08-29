HACC kept the MP from “Servant of the People” Anatolii Hunko in custody

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) kept in custody the MP from the "Servant of the People" Anatolii Hunko, who was previously exposed for taking a bribe of $85 000 for the lease of the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the court.

HACC refused the deputy to satisfy the appeal. He will be in a pre-trial detention center with an alternative bail of 30 million hryvnias. The decision takes legal effect from the moment it is announced and is not subject to appeal in the cassation procedure.