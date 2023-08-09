The MP of "Servants of the People" Anatoliy Hunko was declared the suspicion of bribery in particularly large amounts (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code). He faces 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

According to the investigation, Hunko offered the entrepreneur to get land for cultivation, which was in the sphere of management of state-owned enterprises. He estimated his "services" at $130 per hectare of land.

Yesterday, August 8, he and two accomplices were detained with $85 000 from a businessman. This was the first tranche.