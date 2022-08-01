NAPC drew up administrative reports on two MPs of “Servants of the People” faction due to a $10,000 watch and a parliamentary appeal

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) drew up administrative protocols against MPs from "Servant of the People" faction, Anatoliy Hunek and Oleksandr Hayda, as well as several local officials.

This is reported by the press service of the NAPC.

Hunka was charged for a Breguet watch worth more than $10 000, which was given to him by an assistant. A protocol was drawn up on Hayda due to the use of the right to appeal to deputies in oneʼs own interests.

The same protocols regarding the conflict of interests were drawn up in respect of the mayor of Novograd-Volynsk, Zhytomyr oblast, Mykola Borovets, who during his participation in the elections received voluntary contributions to his election fund from an individual, and the head of the Uman district council, Cherkasy oblast, Vitaly Oliynyka, who simultaneously with the performance of his duties during the year he was the director of the company.

In addition, protocols regarding the conflict of interests of officials who rewarded relatives and paid extra for themselves were drawn up in relation to the director of the Central State Historical Archive of Ukraine, Olena Polozova, the head of the Department of the State Production and Consumer Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, Roman Hurskyi, the head of the Fastiv district council, Viktor Veremeychyk, the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District Council of Ivan Televatyuk, the Pervomaysk District Council, Alesia Porhun, and Khmelnytskyi District Council Oleksandr Chornievych.