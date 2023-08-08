SBU exposed the MP Anatoliy Hunko, who sold the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences for $85 000

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) has hotly exposed a MP who sold the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences for $85 000.

NABU reported this on August 8. According to the sources of "Babel", it is about the MP of the "Servant of the People" faction Anatoliy Hunko.

For the money, the MP promised the businessman to lease the state plots of land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine for cultivation. Hunko was exposed while receiving the $85 000 first part of the bribe.

The case is being investigated under Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — bribery. Hunko and his two accomplices have not yet been informed of the suspicions. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.