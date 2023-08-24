Intelligence: During a special operation in Crimea, Ukrainian fighters eliminated 30 invaders and their equipment

On August 24, Ukrainian fighters conducted a special operation in Crimea. Intelligence informed "Babel" of the results: the scouts damaged four speedboats and killed at least 30 Russians.

Special units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) landed in Crimea near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut, where they conducted an operation and achieved their goals.

The base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment of the radio engineering troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located in Mayak village. Tarkhankut also has a Nebo-M radar station and Kasta-2E2 radar station, and air defense positions are located along the perimeter.