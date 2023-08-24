The MDI published footage of a special operation in Crimea — Ukrainian military returned home without casualties

A joint special operation of Ukrainian intelligence officers with the support of the Navy took place in the occupied Crimea on the night of August 24. Special forces landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements.

There, the defenders entered into battle with the units of the occupier — the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed. Also, the state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.

"All goals and objectives have been fulfilled. After the end of the special operation, the Ukrainian defenders left the scene of the events without casualties," the intelligence agency added.

The occupation administration of Crimea does not comment on the events, despite the mass appeals of local residents. The only message refers to supposedly "destruction of munitions according to a set schedule."