There was a battle in the Crimea this morning. There were explosions on Cape Tarkhankut

On the morning of August 24, a battle took place in Crimea involving watercraft and aviation.

This was reported to "Radio Svoboda" "Krym.Realii" ["Crimea.Realities"] project by intelligence sources.

According to local residents, explosions were heard near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut from 5 am. The details of the battle are currently unknown. Neither Ukraine nor Russia officially reported this incident.

The base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment of the radio engineering troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located in Mayak village. Also, Tarkhankut is home to the Nebo-M radar station and Kasta-2E2 radar station. There are positions for air defense along the perimeter. "Radio Svoboda" showed these places on the map.