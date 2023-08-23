The British organization MAG will help demining energy facilities in Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy and the British organization The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) signed a memorandum of cooperation for the demining of energy facilities in Ukraine and adjacent territories.
The press service of the Ministry of Energy writes about this.
Cooperation provides for the creation of safe conditions for the reconstruction of Ukraineʼs critical energy infrastructure. First of all, this includes demining the territory.
MAG will provide technical assistance and consult Ukrainian specialists.
- Ukraine will receive more than $244 million for humanitarian demining of territories from partners. By the end of 2023, Ukraine will also receive 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions and others.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people around the world.
- The Ministry of Economy opened a special account for collecting funds for humanitarian demining of Ukraine. Anyone who wants to can make a donation in both hryvnias and foreign currency.