Zelensky met with the heads of governments of Croatia and North Macedonia. The main points of discussion

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the heads of government of Croatia and North Macedonia, the "Zelenskiy/Official" Telegram channel reports.

Zelensky discussed a new package of defense support, the export of grain, in particular, through the Danube and Adriatic ports, as well as humanitarian demining with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković.

They discussed the development of defense cooperation, as well as the coordination of steps on the way to the European Union, with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski.