Zelensky met with the heads of governments of Croatia and North Macedonia. The main points of discussion

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the heads of government of Croatia and North Macedonia, the "Zelenskiy/Official" Telegram channel reports.
Zelensky discussed a new package of defense support, the export of grain, in particular, through the Danube and Adriatic ports, as well as humanitarian demining with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković.
They discussed the development of defense cooperation, as well as the coordination of steps on the way to the European Union, with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski.
- Before that, Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. The Ukrainian and Serbian leaders discussed respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders, the future "in a common European home" and the development of relations.
- On August 15, North Macedonia supported the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.
- On July 31, Ukraine agreed with Croatia on the use of Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain.