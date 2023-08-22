President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, as reported in the Telegram channel "Zelenskiy/Official".
"An open, honest, productive conversation with the President of Serbia. A good conversation," the Ukrainian president wrote.
The Ukrainian and Serbian leaders discussed respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders, the future "in a common European home", as well as the development of relations.
- In March 2023, information appeared on social networks that Serbia could transfer ammunition for the Grad rocket launchers to Ukraine. They were allegedly sold to a third country, and from there they got to Ukraine via Slovakia and Turkey. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" and called on Serbia to provide an explanation. At that time, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić denied the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, stressing that his country does not transfer weapons to either Ukraine or Russia.
- In January 2023, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić publicly condemned Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized that Crimea and Donbas should belong to Ukraine.
- Serbia is traditionally one of Russiaʼs closest allies in Europe. It also has close economic ties with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the invasion, Serbia resists pressure from the European Union and does not introduce sanctions against Russia, although it is a candidate country for joining the EU and for this it must pursue a joint foreign policy with the European Union.