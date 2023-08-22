President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, as reported in the Telegram channel "Zelenskiy/Official".

"An open, honest, productive conversation with the President of Serbia. A good conversation," the Ukrainian president wrote.

The Ukrainian and Serbian leaders discussed respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders, the future "in a common European home", as well as the development of relations.