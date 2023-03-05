The President of Serbia denied the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, which Russia accused the Serbs of

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić denied the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. He emphasized that his country does not transfer weapons to Ukraine or Russia.
Danas writes about it.
He noted that not a single unit of Serbian weapons or ammunition was sold either to Russia or to Ukraine. Those who say otherwise are "liars and should be ashamed because they are harming Serbia."
"For Serbia, according to international law, there are so-called authorized users, and Serbia can export only to such countries. We did everything in accordance with the law, we are clean as a tear," said Vucic.
- Before that, information appeared on social networks that Serbia could transfer to Ukraine ammunition for the Grad rocket launcher systems. They were allegedly sold to a third country, and from there they got to Ukraine via Slovakia and Turkey. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" and called on Serbia to provide an explanation.
- Serbiaʼs defense minister denied the reports, but suggested it could have happened through third countries. Instead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia noted that such a development of events was impossible and the country did not transfer any ammunition.