In the evening of August 21, a new summer maximum of electricity consumption was recorded in Ukraine. Because of this, "Ukrenergo" received record emergency aid from Romania and Poland — 2 000 MWh.

The press service of "Ukrenergo" writes about this.

The new summer consumption record exceeded the previous figure set on August 16 by 1.3%. "Ukrenergo" writes that this is "a lot, considering the limited capacity of power plants to generate electricity due to repairs."

Because of this, from 18:00 to 22:00, Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power system of Poland and Romania. This is the last and most expensive emergency response measure to balance the power system.

Currently, Ukraine imports electricity from Slovakia and Moldova in the morning and evening hours with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 356 MW. There is no export.