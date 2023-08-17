Due to record electricity consumption, Ukraine requested assistance from Romania

"Ukrenergo" received emergency assistance from the energy system of Romania (1 200 MWh) due to a new summer electricity consumption record.

The press service of the company writes about it.

At nine oʼclock in the evening on August 16, there was a record electricity consumption in Ukraine, which exceeded the previous maximum on July 19 by 0.4%.

Daylight decreased and some solar plants produced less electricity in the evening due to cloudy weather, while consumption increased. The volume of electricity imports was not enough to cover the needs.

Therefore, "Ukrenergo" took help from Romania, noting that "this is the last tool to overcome the power deficit in the power system, and the cost of such electricity is high."

To help the power system, you need to use electricity sparingly: turn off powerful electrical appliances or use them alternately, transfer the use of electrical appliances to the morning or night hours, turn off the lights when you leave the room, etc.

Currently, Ukraine imports electricity from Slovakia and Moldova in the morning and evening hours. There is no export.