The President signed the law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court.

He informed about this during an evening video address.

"I have just signed one of the key laws that Ukraine needs to open negotiations with the European Union on the accession of our state. The opening of negotiations is already this year. The law that guarantees transparent, professional and honest selection of judges of the Constitutional Court. Our state is one step closer to joining the European Union," Zelensky noted.