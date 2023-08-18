The President signed the law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court.
He informed about this during an evening video address.
"I have just signed one of the key laws that Ukraine needs to open negotiations with the European Union on the accession of our state. The opening of negotiations is already this year. The law that guarantees transparent, professional and honest selection of judges of the Constitutional Court. Our state is one step closer to joining the European Union," Zelensky noted.
- On December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 7662 on the selection of judges to the Constitutional Court without an amendment on the number of members of the advisory group of experts that selects candidates for the position of judges. The Venice Commission saw in this the risks of political interference. On December 19, she published an updated opinion on the draft law, recommending changes proposed by experts in the field of judicial reform. Despite this, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law.
- The European Commission expects that Ukraine will fully take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission to the law on competitions for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.
- This law is one of the requirements of the European Union for the start of accession negotiations. On June 23, Ukraine officially became a candidate for membership of the European Union. And the European Commission has approved certain conditions that Ukraine must fulfill in order to start official accession negotiations. Ukraine planned to fulfill them by the end of 2022.
- On May 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine is introducing a competitive selection procedure for judges of the Constitutional Court for the first time.