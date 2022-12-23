The EC expects that Ukraine will change the law of the CCU and take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission

The European Commission (EC) expects that Ukraine will fully take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission (VC) to the law on competitions for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU).

The spokeswoman for the commission Ana Pizonero told "Suspilne" about this.

The EC expects that Ukraine will increase the number of members of the Advisory Group of Experts, which checks the integrity of candidates to the CCU, to seven. As Pizonero explained, the additional member should be based on the international quota to "avoid deadlocks in decision-making." She added that the EU will closely monitor this process.

"Progress on judicial reform remains vital to strengthening Ukraineʼs resilience," Pizonero noted.