The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the selection of judges to the CCU

The Ukrainian parliament approved in the second reading draft law No. 9322, which clarifies the competitive selection of candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU).

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports this.

Having adopted this decision, the Verkhovna Rada fulfilled the first recommendation of the European Commission for Ukraineʼs membership in the EU.

A norm was added to the law, which strengthens the role of international experts in the selection of candidates.

If due to the same number of votes "pro" and "contra", the Advisory Group of Experts cannot make a decision, a second vote is held.

In case of an equal number of votes for and against during such re-voting, the votes of three members of the Advisory Group of Experts, at least two of whom are nominated by international organizations or the European Commission for Democracy through Law, shall be decisive.