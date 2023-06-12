The Venice Commission made a conclusion regarding the draft law on the selection of judges to the KSU: there are “significant improvements”, but there is still work to be done

The European Commission for Democracy through Law, or the so-called Venice Commission, published an opinion on draft law No. 9322 on the selection of judges to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The main thing: Ukraine did not comply with all the recommendations of the commission, but the document has "significant improvements".

Among the unfulfilled recommendations: during the adoption of the draft law in the first reading, it was not added that a seventh member of the Advisory Group of Experts (AGE) is needed.

Instead, the Venice Commission "welcomed" the following changes in the document:

to exclude candidates from further consideration if assessments of their integrity and professional competence are "inappropriate";

to give a decisive vote to the international members of the Advisory Group of Experts during the evaluation of the integrity and professional competence of the candidates;

to appoint replacement AGE members — for continuous work in the event that someone is removed from the competitive selection group or someone voluntarily withdraws from it.

At the same time, the commission recommends:

exclude from Article 10 of the draft law the rule on the voting procedure for the election of judges by the congress;

clarify the need to publish the names of the members of the Advisory Group of Experts who voted for each candidate at the rating stage;

to note that the decisions of the members of the Advisory Group of Experts can be appealed only on formal grounds;

to create conditions so that the positions of judges of the KSU are not vacant for a long time.

In general, the Venice Commission is satisfied with the constructive approach of the Ukrainian authorities to the improvement of the draft law.

"The Venice Commission considers that the key recommendations it made in its December 2022 opinion and in the follow-up to that opinion have been implemented," the conclusion read.