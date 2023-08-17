In three days, Ukrainians collected 235 million hryvnias for 10 000 kamikaze drones

Ukraine collected 235 million hryvnias for 10 000 FPV drones in three days, from August 14 to August 7. The collection was organized by monobank, the UNITED24 platform and the "Come Back Alive" fund.

Drones will be bought abroad, and in Ukraine they will be equipped with ammunition.

303 659 people and a hundred Ukrainian businesses took part in the meeting. 2 million hryvnias were collected 10 minutes after the launch of the fund. The last large donation came on August 17 — it was an anonymous contribution of 20 million hryvnias.