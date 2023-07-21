The government has allowed the mass production of ammunition for UAVs in Ukraine

The government approved a two-year experimental project on the production of ammunition for UAVs. The decree eliminates a number of bureaucratic processes and allows private companies in Ukraine to legally produce ammunition for drones. Previously, in order to allow ammunition to be put into operation, it was necessary to spend about a year, which made it difficult for new manufacturers to enter the market.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in the period from February 22, 2022, 28 models of UAVs of various types of Ukrainian production were put into service. In particular, 9 models of kamikaze drones, including three of the aircraft type, as well as 6 models of FPV drones.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology, and Minister of Digital Transformation, says that "currently, Ukrainian soldiers often use home-made structures to equip drones with grenades, mines, and other non-specialized ammunition, but this is not always reliable and effective."

"Now the situation will change. The government adopted a fundamental resolution, which at the state level determines the procedure for the production, procurement, and supply of ammunition for UAVs. Private companies will be able to produce ammunition for drones legally. And Ukrainian soldiers will receive high-quality and innovative solutions. These are great opportunities for the development and scaling of technological products," the minister noted.

The resolution defines the procedure for obtaining the status of a manufacturer of ammunition for drones and establishes clear requirements for the manufacturing companies.