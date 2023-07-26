Ukraine is testing FPV drones using artificial intelligence. They are capable of hitting a target after losing contact

In Ukraine, FPV-kamikaze drones are being developed, which are able to capture a target and pursue it until impact even after losing the communication channel with the operator.

The Washington Post (WP) writes about this, explaining that the technology was made possible by the use of new AI-based software that takes into account electronic interference, stabilizes the drone and keeps it on a pre-selected object.

The author of the material visited a test site, where he saw how a drone equipped with a bomb lost contact with the operator after turning on the radio electronic suppression means, but instead of falling to the ground, it "accelerated to the target and destroyed it."

Drones are currently considered "expendable" on the frontline, and this technology will increase the effectiveness of using drones in warfare.

The journalist writes that the AI capabilities help the drones complete the mission even if the target is moving, "which is a significant step forward compared to existing drones that track specific coordinates."

It is about the development of Twist Robotics engineers. If their know-how catches on and is cheap enough, it could become a serious update of the Ukrainian arsenal of FPV drones, the author suggests.

In addition, it is known that the new guidance allows FPV drones to fly to a clear target and adjust the flight path taking into account the physical characteristics of obstacles.

WP writes that such technology is being developed by "a growing number of Ukrainian companies" while major military powers grapple with the ethics of allowing machine intelligence to be used in combat.

According to the US Presidentʼs chief military adviser, General Mark Milley, the Pentagon requires that people remain a link in the decision-making cycle regarding the impression of targets. He urged other countries to adopt the same standards.

The co-founder of the Kyiv-based drone manufacturer Warbirds of Ukraine Dmytro Kovalchuk says that the new guidance technology still requires a human operator to select the target, and the drone simply follows the target despite all the nuances.