The Central Election Commission recognized Mykola Tararin as a MP instead of Andrii Kholodov

The Central Election Commission recognized Mykola Tararin as the new MP of "The Servant of the People".

In the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament), Tararin will replace the "servant" Andrii Kholodov, whose powers were terminated by the parliament on August 9, against the background of the fact that he left Ukraine in January and has not yet returned.

According to the "CHESNO" movement, Tararin was a lawyer of the "Helon" firm, which represented the interests of the "95 Kvartal" studio.