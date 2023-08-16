The Central Election Commission recognized Mykola Tararin as a MP instead of Andrii Kholodov

The Central Election Commission recognized Mykola Tararin as the new MP of "The Servant of the People".
In the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament), Tararin will replace the "servant" Andrii Kholodov, whose powers were terminated by the parliament on August 9, against the background of the fact that he left Ukraine in January and has not yet returned.
According to the "CHESNO" movement, Tararin was a lawyer of the "Helon" firm, which represented the interests of the "95 Kvartal" studio.
- According to the "Schemes" project, the MP Kholodov is currently in Cyprus with his family, where they have an estate and a business. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, he left Ukraine 12 times, and since January 2023 he has not returned.
- After the media publicity, Kholodov wrote a statement on the compilation of the powers of a peopleʼs deputy, and then he was expelled from the "Servant of the People" party.