Parliament prematurely terminated the parliamentary powers of the MP Kholodov

MPs voted for the early termination of the parliamentary powers of Andriy Kholodov, who left Ukraine in January and has not returned since then.

308 MPs voted for Resolution No. 9575. Now there are 403 MPs left in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

According to the "Schemes" project, the peopleʼs deputy is currently in Cyprus with his family, where they have an estate and a business. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, he left Ukraine 12 times, and since January 2023 he has not returned.

After the media publicity, Kholodov wrote a statement on the compilation of the powers of a peopleʼs deputy, and then he was expelled from the "Servant of the People" party.