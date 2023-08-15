New archaeological artifacts were found on the territory of the “Khortytsia” after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up

New archaeological artefacts were found on the territory of the "Khortytsia" nature reserve in Zaporizhzhia due to the subsidence of the water after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
This was reported by the Ministry of Culture on August 15.
So, for the first time in 70 years, the territories that were under the waters of the Dnipro River came to the surface. Employees of the "Khortytsia" National Reserve have already found several hundred archaeological objects made of metal, ceramics and wood, as well as more than a thousand fragments of ceramic products.
Among the finds:
- ceramics of different times and purposes, starting from the Eneolithic era (6-5 thousand years BC) and ending with the 19th century;
- flint tools for hunting or processing;
- coins;
- glass (this is one of the most fragile materials, it is found much less often), namely medieval bottles and glass bombs.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, people in the south of Kherson region and Crimea may be left without drinking water, and the destruction of part of the population centers and the biosphere is also possible. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 21 people died. It will take six years to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP after its deoccupation.
- According to the estimates of the Ministry of Economy and the "KSE Institute", the direct losses of Ukraine due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP amount to more than $2 billion.