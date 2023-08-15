New archaeological artifacts were found on the territory of the “Khortytsia” after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up

New archaeological artefacts were found on the territory of the "Khortytsia" nature reserve in Zaporizhzhia due to the subsidence of the water after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture on August 15.

So, for the first time in 70 years, the territories that were under the waters of the Dnipro River came to the surface. Employees of the "Khortytsia" National Reserve have already found several hundred archaeological objects made of metal, ceramics and wood, as well as more than a thousand fragments of ceramic products.

Among the finds:

ceramics of different times and purposes, starting from the Eneolithic era (6-5 thousand years BC) and ending with the 19th century;

flint tools for hunting or processing;

coins;

glass (this is one of the most fragile materials, it is found much less often), namely medieval bottles and glass bombs.