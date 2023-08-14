The United States informed about a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million

The United States allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million.
This was reported in the State Department.
There will be anti-aircraft ammunition, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and demining equipment.
- On July 19, the United States informed about the provision of $1.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
- Earlier, due to an accounting error, the US Department of Defense overestimated the amount of American weapons provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war by $6.2 billion, instead of three, as previously believed. This opened up the possibility of transferring additional weapons.
- Reuters previously reported that the amount was part of a larger amount ($6.2 billion) that was released after an accounting error in calculating the value of earlier aid. The agency wrote that this package contains ammunition for the Patriot, the HIMARS MLRS and the Javelin ATGM.