A referendum will be held in Poland. Poles will be asked about Belarus, migrants and pensions

A referendum will be held in Poland on October 15 at the same time as the parliamentary elections, where Poles will be asked four questions.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the fourth question will be about the wall on the border with Belarus: "Do you support the elimination of the barrier on the border of Poland with Belarus?", and the Poles have to give an answer to this.
According to Blaszczak, the citizens of Poland will decide whether "our border will continue to be defended and whether it will be safe," adding that Poland "could become Putinʼs next target."
The first question in the referendum will be: "Do you support the sale of state-owned enterprises." The second one: "Do you support raising the retirement age, which is currently 60 years for women and 65 years for men?". The third one: "Do you support the acceptance of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the mechanism of forced resettlement imposed by the European bureaucracy?"
- Poland plans to deploy 10 000 soldiers on the border with Belarus, six thousand will be in reserve. This is due to the fact that the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" are based in Belarus, Belarus has started military exercises near the borders of Poland and Lithuania, and Belarusian helicopters have violated Polish airspace.
- The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union will make a decision on migration policy by a qualified majority. Before that, Poland and Hungary disrupted the EU leadersʼ summit and demanded a unanimous vote. EU interior ministers concluded a preliminary agreement on a new system of "compulsory solidarity". This should give countries three options on what to do with migrants: accept them on their territory, pay €20 000 for each rejected applicant, or fund other states that are spent on asylum seekers. Instead, Warsaw and Budapest demand that any steps related to migration reform be carried out by "consensus".