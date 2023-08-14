A referendum will be held in Poland. Poles will be asked about Belarus, migrants and pensions

A referendum will be held in Poland on October 15 at the same time as the parliamentary elections, where Poles will be asked four questions.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the fourth question will be about the wall on the border with Belarus: "Do you support the elimination of the barrier on the border of Poland with Belarus?", and the Poles have to give an answer to this.

According to Blaszczak, the citizens of Poland will decide whether "our border will continue to be defended and whether it will be safe," adding that Poland "could become Putinʼs next target."

The first question in the referendum will be: "Do you support the sale of state-owned enterprises." The second one: "Do you support raising the retirement age, which is currently 60 years for women and 65 years for men?". The third one: "Do you support the acceptance of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the mechanism of forced resettlement imposed by the European bureaucracy?"