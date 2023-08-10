Poland will deploy 10 000 soldiers on the border with Belarus — 4 000 will be in reserve

Poland plans to strengthen the Polish-Belarusian border with about 10 000 soldiers.

This was stated by the Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

According to him, four thousand soldiers will directly participate in strengthening the Border Guard, and six thousand will be in reserve.

There was talk of an increase in the number of troops on the border with Belarus in Poland after two Belarusian helicopters violated the Polish border. So, on August 1, residents of the Polish village of Bialowiezh noticed two Belarusian combat helicopters over their houses. Later, information about the violation of the state border was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

On August 7, it became known that Belarus started military exercises near the borders of Poland and Lithuania. Also, Poland did not rule out that they could close the Polish-Belarusian border to protect the country due to the presence of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries in Belarus.