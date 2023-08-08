Poland will send additional troops to the border with Belarus

The Polish Ministry of Defense has agreed to send additional troops to the border with Belarus following a request from the border guard.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish News Agency (PAP) reports.

The day before, the head of the Polish Border Service Tomasz Praga asked to send an additional thousand servicemen to the border. PAP clarifies that two thousand Polish servicemen are currently serving on the border with Belarus, helping the border forces.