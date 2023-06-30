Hungary and Poland blocked the EU summit over migration reforms

Poland, with the support of Hungary, blocked the work of the European Union summit because it does not agree with the blocʼs migration reforms.

France24 and PAP write about it.

The migration reform of the European Union aims to distribute migrants in member states, and those who do not want to accept asylum seekers must pay money to other states that allowed them to host migrants.

In Brussels, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country will not agree to a complete change of migration policy and advocates a voluntary approach in this matter. He added that a referendum will be held in a few months, where the Poles will say "whether they want a safe country, or whether they want the pictures in Poland that they see in the countries of Western Europe."

EU interior ministers adopted a negotiating position on the reform of migration regulation in the EU. However, Poland and Hungary voted against supporting the migration pact.