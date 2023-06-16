A car of Polish border guards was fired upon from the territory of Belarus

The Polish border guard said that a few days ago they were shot at for the first time from the Belarusian side and aimed at the car.

This is reported by the Polish media resource RMF 24.

A car with Polish border guards, including two officers, came under fire. It is not yet known who fired and from what, but an "object" was recorded that hit the car with great force.

The head of the border service told the deputies of the Seimas about this event.

"There were two officers in the car, their lives and health were in danger," said Border Guard Colonel Arkadiusz Tyvonyuk.

According to him, stones fly towards Polish patrols almost every day.