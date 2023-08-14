Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: The troops successfully completed “some tasks” on the left bank of the Kherson region

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported that the Ukrainian military successfully completed combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

She told about it to the Military Media Center.

According to her, the units performed "some tasks" on the left bank of the Kherson region, but she did not specify the details. Instead, she added that "in order to gain a foothold there, it is necessary to displace the enemy and clear the territory."

This is how Malyar reacted to the spread of information in the media that the Defense Forces of Ukraine allegedly broke through the Russian defenses on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the area of the village of Kozachi Laheri and advanced deep into the territory. The military columnist of the German tabloid Bild Julian Ripke also wrote about the creation of a new bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region.