The Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian troops have partial success in the south

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have partial success in the direction of Urozhaine, to the south and south-east of Staromayorske. These are the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

The Ukrainian military deters the Russian advance in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, and also stops the invaders in the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions.

Under Bakhmut on the southern flank, the Defense Forces continue offensive operations. Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position on the outskirts of Klishchiivka. Heavy fighting continues.