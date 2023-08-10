The Defense Forces eliminated another 580 Russian invaders and 15 artillery systems

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 580 Russian invaders, destroyed 16 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, a helicopter, four unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 vehicles and four units of special equipment.

This was reported by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalyov.

In addition, over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit three control points, 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six artillery pieces in firing positions, one electronic warfare station, one anti-aircraft missile complex, one ammunition depot and one logistics hub.