Special forces of the MDI destroyed a Russian unit of missile troops on the left bank of the Kherson region

Special officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) conducted another successful operation on the territory of the left bank of the Kherson region.

This time, the fighters of the "Shaman" battalion destroyed one of the units of the Russian special purpose missile forces, reported the MDI.

"Fighters of the special-purpose unit of the MDI MoD, the ʼShamanʼ battalion, are advancing deep into the occupied territories and continue to inflict losses on the enemy," the intelligence reports.

Practically the entire Kherson region was captured by the Russian invaders at the beginning of a large-scale invasion in February-March 2022. In November 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers.

After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region. The left-bank part of the Kherson region remains under Russian occupation.