In the Black Sea, the Russians stopped a cargo ship heading to a Ukrainian port

On the morning of August 13, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russians stopped the cargo ship "Sukra Okan" under the flag of Palau, which was heading to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The Russian ship "Vasyl Bykov"; allegedly demanded that the "Sukra Okan" stop "for an inspection regarding the transportation of prohibited cargo." The captain of the cargo ship did not react.

The occupiers opened fire with small arms and sent Russian soldiers to the ship by helicopter.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that after the "inspection", the ship continued to move to the port of Izmail.