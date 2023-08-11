Ukraine started negotiations with Great Britain regarding “security guarantees”

Ukraine has started negotiations with Great Britain regarding the "security guarantees" presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Consultations in this regard began on August 11.
This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon.
According to him, 13 countries have already joined the "Big Seven" declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, discussions with the United States are ongoing.
"A very important conversation took place today. We can say that such consultations have already started with Great Britain," Yermak noted.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include the supply of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense. This is a framework document — the G7 leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of security guarantees, but their framework. Ukraine will sign specific contracts with each guarantor separately.
- Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia and Romania also joined these guarantees.