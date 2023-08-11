Ukraine started negotiations with Great Britain regarding “security guarantees”

Ukraine has started negotiations with Great Britain regarding the "security guarantees" presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Consultations in this regard began on August 11.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 13 countries have already joined the "Big Seven" declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. In particular, discussions with the United States are ongoing.

"A very important conversation took place today. We can say that such consultations have already started with Great Britain," Yermak noted.