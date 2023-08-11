A Ukrainian woman who protested against a Russian cruise ship in Batumi was fined in Georgia

The Batumi City Court found Ukrainian Maryna Chobanyan guilty of disobeying the police during a protest against a cruise liner with Russians on board and fined her 2 000 lari (about 28 000 hryvnias).

The "News — Georgia" portal writes about this.

At the same time, the court dismissed the charges of petty hooliganism and violation of public order against the citizen of Ukraine.

The woman stated that the unjustified detention by the police was aggressive and sudden, so she did not understand what was happening and instinctively started to wave away. The court ignored her arguments.

Maryna Chobanyan will file an appeal. She stated: “I was accused of disobeying a ʼlawful demandʼ by the police, who could not prove the grounds for their actions. The court, having dismissed the charge of petty disorderly conduct, itself confirmed that there were no grounds for detention, so what is the legal requirement?"