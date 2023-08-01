At the protests in Batumi, two Ukrainians were detained by a Russian liner. The Ukrainian woman is accused of hooliganism and disobedience

On July 31, the Astoria Grande cruise liner with Russian tourists entered the port of Batumi (Georgia) for the second time, which caused people to protest. Law enforcement officers detained some of the participants, including two Ukrainians.

This was reported by the head of the Adjara branch of the Association of Young Lawyers of Georgia, Tako Tsulukidze, to the Radio Liberty project, Echo of the Caucasus.

One of the detainees is 37-year-old Ukrainian Maryna Chobanyan. She is accused of violating Articles 166 and 173 of the Administrative Code of Georgia — petty hooliganism and disobedience to law enforcement officers. She is currently in the detention center of the city of Ozurgeti, as her lawyer Nino Iremadze said.

According to Chobanyan, she did not obstruct the actions of the police, but the police used physical force against her. According to her lawyer, the woman filmed the protest on video. The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Batumi, Rostom Nakashidze, has not yet been able to see the detainee.

Another detained citizen of Ukraine is Dmytro Zakrevskyi. His whereabouts are unknown.