Media: Germany plans to transfer Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine

The government of Germany is likely to soon announce a decision to transfer long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, which can hit at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.

The German publication t-online writes about this with reference to sources from the ruling Social Democratic Party.

The office is currently resolving this matter with the United States of America. Meanwhile, the German Air Force agreed to supply the Taurus.

The publication added that the announcement of Taurus supplies to Ukraine will be a "green light" for the provision of American ATACMS missiles, because the United States is counting on a coordinated approach to military assistance.

Taurus is an analogue of the British Storm Shadow missiles, which are already in service with the Ukrainian army.