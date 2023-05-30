The US President Biden: The transfer of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine is not excluded, negotiations are ongoing

The US President Joe Biden informed that the transfer of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine is not excluded. They can hit at a range of up to 300 kilometers.

He told journalists about this on May 29.

According to him, Washington is ready to provide Kyiv with all necessary weapons.

"This issue is still in play," he noted when asked about ATACMS missiles for Ukraine.

Prior to this, representatives of the US Congress called on Biden to transfer longer-range weapons to Ukraine, in particular ATACMS missiles. In a letter to Biden, they stated that almost all of the weapons systems that Ukraine had requested were delivered after intense pressure. They urged the White House not to wait for a new pressure campaign.