WSJ: Ukraine sent the US a request with a list of necessary weapons to continue the counteroffensive. The list includes ATACMS systems

Ukraine sent the USA a request with a list of the necessary weapons to continue a successful counteroffensive in 2023.

This was reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to a document that the Ukrainian government provided to American congressmen. Ukraineʼs requests came as its troops routed Russian troops in northeastern Ukraine.

The list of needs of Ukraine for offensive operations includes 29 types of weapons systems and ammunition. Among them are tanks, drones, artillery systems, more Harpoon anti-ship missiles and two thousand missiles for HIMARS. Also on the list is the ATACMS tactical missile system, which has a range of about 300 km. The Biden administration has not yet provided the system due to fears that Ukraine could use it to strike Russian territory and ignite a wider conflict with the West.

Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told The Wall Street Journal in July that his country needed the ATACMS because Russia has longer-range rocket launchers and Ukraine has "passed the test" with the successful deployment of HIMARS, which has a range of more than 60 kilometers.