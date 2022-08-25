Pentagon: Ukraine currently does not need long-range missiles for HIMARS

For current purposes, Ukraine needs more GMLRS missiles with a range of 70-80 km, and not ATACMS, which hit at a distance of about 300 km.

Colin Kahl, the deputy head of the Pentagon, said this at a briefing.

“In our assessment, they do not currently need ATACMS to serve objectives that are directly relevant to the current fight. Obviously, we will continue to discuss their needs with the Ukrainians, but right now we believe that we should focus on GMLRS, not ATACMS,” he noted.

According to him, GMLRS is needed by Ukraine to keep the Russians in the east and to create momentum in other areas of the front.

Kahl assures that the vast majority of current targets are within GMLRS range, and he compared the strikes of these missiles to a high-precision 90-kilogram air strike launched from a truck.

"The Russians have really slowed down in the east, Russian facilities are now at risk in other parts of the country. This made Russiaʼs planning efforts very difficult. Therefore, according to our assessment, the GMLRS is the most important thing, and a constant flow of these ammunitions goes to Ukraine," concluded the deputy head of the Pentagon.