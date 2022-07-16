The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine can use HIMARS on military facilities in Crimea

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine has the right to use the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems against military facilities in the annexed Crimea.

This was reported by the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, Hromadske reports.

"Currently, the Crimean peninsula has become a hub for the transfer of all equipment and weapons coming from the Russian Federation to the southern regions of our country. So, first of all, [the targets are going to be] the accumulation of military equipment, ammunition and other materials, which are concentrated in Crimea, and then go to supply the Russian occupation forces," he said.

The intelligence representative noted that the Russian Federation actively uses the Black Sea Fleet for missile strikes on Ukraine, so their ships also become one of the main targets for destruction.

The day before, in an interview with the BBC, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine undertook not to fire from American MLRS on the territory of Russia. As for Crimea, the minister answered as follows: "I said that we have enough strategic facilities in the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russians. To which he [US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] replied to me: "We understand you".