“Rheinmetall” has confirmed that it has bought Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium. They will be handed over to Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall confirmed that it bought Leopard 1 tanks in Belgium.
This was stated by a representative of the company in a comment to dpa, quoted by Deutsche Welle.
According to him, approximately 30 Leopard 1 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine, but the delivery schedule is unknown.
On August 7, Belgian media reported that an unknown buyer had bought Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine, and they had already been shipped. The tanks were in the warehouse of the Belgian company OIP Land Systems.
- On July 21, Germany informed that it had handed over the first 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. In general, Ukraine expects more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks from the German side.
- Pentagon representative William LaPlante told reporters in July that Western partners will not focus on supplies, but on repairing the military equipment sent to Ukraine, because they realize that the war can last for months and years.