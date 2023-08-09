“Rheinmetall” has confirmed that it has bought Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium. They will be handed over to Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall confirmed that it bought Leopard 1 tanks in Belgium.

This was stated by a representative of the company in a comment to dpa, quoted by Deutsche Welle.

According to him, approximately 30 Leopard 1 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine, but the delivery schedule is unknown.

On August 7, Belgian media reported that an unknown buyer had bought Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine, and they had already been shipped. The tanks were in the warehouse of the Belgian company OIP Land Systems.