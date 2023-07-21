Germany handed over the first 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. In general, Ukraine expects more than 100 Leopard 1 tanks from the German side.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Defense of Germany.

Also in the new package:

20 MG3 machine guns for tanks and armored vehicles;

1 035 shells of 155 mm caliber and smoke ammunition of the same caliber;

bridge systems;

12 trailers;

10 radars;

16 Zetros trucks;

100 thousand first-aid kits.

On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Germany informed that it would transfer to Ukraine two Patriot installations, 40 Marder infantry vehicles, 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, five Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles and 20 000 artillery ammunition.