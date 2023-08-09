The court recognized as legal the termination of the contract between the menʼs monastery of the UOC MP and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The commercial court of the city of Kyiv recognized as legal the termination of the contract concluded between the menʼs monastery of the UOC MP and the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

In March of this year, the monastery filed a lawsuit against the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve and refused to vacate the premises. The priests wanted to stay there while the case was pending. The court held a hearing on the merits and decided to refuse the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine to satisfy the claim.