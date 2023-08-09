The court recognized as legal the termination of the contract between the menʼs monastery of the UOC MP and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The commercial court of the city of Kyiv recognized as legal the termination of the contract concluded between the menʼs monastery of the UOC MP and the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve.
This was reported by the press service of the court.
In March of this year, the monastery filed a lawsuit against the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve and refused to vacate the premises. The priests wanted to stay there while the case was pending. The court held a hearing on the merits and decided to refuse the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine to satisfy the claim.
- On March 10, 2023, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" announced that, effective March 29, it was terminating the agreement with the Holy Dormition Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the free use of buildings located on the territory of the reserve. The warning concerns the buildings of the Lower Lavra, where the menʼs monastery is located. In the Upper Lavra, the UOC MP used the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church, but the contract for their lease expired on December 31, 2022, and was not renewed. These two temples were returned to state management on January 5.
- On March 30, the Lavra was returned to state management, and on April 14, the reserve received a new head — Maksym Ostapenko, the former head of the "Khortytsia" reserve.