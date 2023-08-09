Biden has already given other countries the green light to train Ukrainian pilots. There is still no information about the final training plan

US President Joe Biden has already allowed other countries to train Ukrainian pilots on US F-16 fighter jets, but the Pentagon has not disclosed or has not yet received the final training plan from the European allies.
At the briefing, the journalist asked at what stage the US is currently approving the training plan for Ukrainian pilots. He mentioned an Aug. 4 Politico article that said the Air Force had identified the first group of eight pilots and was ready for training.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh responded: “As you know, Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the training. The president has already given the green light to conduct and support the training, but I just donʼt have any additional updates on the training of specific pilots."
- On May 16, 2023, Britain announced the start of an international coalition of countries that will train Ukrainian pilots to fly fourth-generation Western fighter jets, including the F-16. The coalition included 11 countries. Denmark and the Netherlands are expected to be the first countries to begin training pilots.
- According to the media, Biden told allies back in July at the G7 leadersʼ summit that he approved the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They were expected to launch in the coming weeks.
- On August 2, CNN wrote that the countries of Europe still havenʼt handed over the final plan to the USA, so there are proposals to send pilots for training in the USA at an air base in Arizona.