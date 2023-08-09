Biden has already given other countries the green light to train Ukrainian pilots. There is still no information about the final training plan

US President Joe Biden has already allowed other countries to train Ukrainian pilots on US F-16 fighter jets, but the Pentagon has not disclosed or has not yet received the final training plan from the European allies.

At the briefing, the journalist asked at what stage the US is currently approving the training plan for Ukrainian pilots. He mentioned an Aug. 4 Politico article that said the Air Force had identified the first group of eight pilots and was ready for training.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh responded: “As you know, Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the training. The president has already given the green light to conduct and support the training, but I just donʼt have any additional updates on the training of specific pilots."