The night of August 6 in Kyiv broke the temperature record and turned out to be the warmest in the entire history of observations.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky writes about this.
That night, the temperature did not drop below +21.2°С [+70.16°F]. The previous record was recorded in 2010 — then it was +21.0°С [+69.8°F]. This year, this indicator was exceeded by 0.2°С .
- The spring of 2023 in Kyiv was among the twenty warmest in the entire history of observations — since 1881.
- The Fourth of July was the hottest day on record, with an average global temperature of 17.18 °C [62.9°F]. Scientists have assumed that July this year will be the warmest on record. The UN confirmed this. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that the era of global warming is over — "the era of global boiling has arrived."