The night of August 6 in Kyiv broke the temperature record and turned out to be the warmest in the entire history of observations.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky writes about this.

That night, the temperature did not drop below +21.2°С [+70.16°F]. The previous record was recorded in 2010 — then it was +21.0°С [+69.8°F]. This year, this indicator was exceeded by 0.2°С .